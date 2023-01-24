Google is shutting its website experience and optimization tool

Audio player loading…

Google Optimize, formerly known as Google Website Optimizer, and Optimize 360 will no longer be available after September 30, 2023.

The freemium testing tool and web analytics company allows users to run experiments to help online marketers increase visitor conversion rates for websites.

Google says that for now, all experiments and personalizations will continue to run, but any that are still active after September 30, will cease to exist.

Website testing with Google

Google Optimize was launched over five years ago with the aim of helping businesses test and improve website user experience.

Google is now encouraging all users to download their historical data from within the Optimize user interface before September 30, 2023.

Additionally, users that want to extend or renew their Google Analytics 360 (Universal Analytics) contracts in the first half of 2023 will be able to renew their Optimize 360 contracts with service dates ending on or before September 30, 2023.

“Those who have signed Google Analytics 4 contracts will not be able to sign Optimize 360 contracts, but will have access to Optimize via the integration in Google Analytics 4 until the September 30, 2023 sunset date,” said Google in a blog post (opens in new tab).

“Additionally, for anyone who has signed a Google Analytics 4 contract, but plans to continue to use Google Analytics 360 (Universal Analytics) as they transition over to Google Analytics 4, we will be providing access to Optimize 360 free of charge until the September 30, 2023 sunset date.”

Google also advised users to keep their Optimize containers linked to GA360 properties to do so.

Speaking on the reason behind the discontinuation of both services, Google says Optimize does not have many of the features and services that its customers request and need for experimentation A/B testing.

The company is, therefore, investing in a replacement solution that will better suit the needs of its customers.