Salesforce Hyperforce brings CRM to top public clouds

Salesforce has followed up its recent high-profile acquisition news with the release of Hyperforce, a re-imagination of the company’s CRM platform for public cloud. The idea is that all of the data used by the Salesforce Customer 360 platform can now be stored in whatever public cloud the customer chooses.

Hyperforce promises to deliver top-level B2C and B2B performance by leveraging the elasticity of the public cloud, while still offering the high-security standards that Salesforce customers expect. What’s more, Hyperforce also guarantees backwards compatibility, so it will work with every Salesforce app, customization, and integration.

"Every company right now is facing an imperative — to go digital, fast," said Bret Taylor, President and COO at Salesforce. "Salesforce Hyperforce is a quantum leap forward in how Salesforce can accelerate our global customers' digital transformations and empower them to grow, fast and at scale, on our trusted platform."

Zero disruption

Although it’s recognized as the number one CRM platform in the world, the architecture underpinning Salesforce would benefit from a revamp. The coronavirus pandemic, and the business disruption that it has caused, also means that Salesforce customers are likely to welcome more commercial elasticity from their CRM platform.

Hyperforce is also likely to receive praise for the way that it manages to avoid disruption for existing customers. As well as offering backwards capability, it allows customers to choose where their data is stored within the public cloud environment, ensuring that it meets all compliance regulations.

The Hyperforce announcement may get a little overshadowed, however, by the other major Salesforce news revealed this week. The company confirmed that it is set to purchase enterprise communication tool Slack in a deal worth approximately $27.7 billion.