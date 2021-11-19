PS Plus probably won't see a better Black Friday deal than this

Black Friday is always a great time of year for PlayStation gamers, as the console's online subscription service - PS Plus - tends to get a hefty discount. And 2021 is no different with 12 months of PS Plus down to just $39.99 in the US and a similar 12 months of PS Plus membership on sale for £29.85 at ShopTo.

For the UK offer, do make sure you use code 'EXTRATEN' at checkout to get this super-low price.

In the grand scheme of Black Friday deals, this PlayStation Plus offer is a corker, so if you're the proud owner of a PS4, PS4 Pro or lucky enough to have a PS5 - this is the deal for you. You can also check out all of this year's PS5 Black Friday deals right here should you have more cash to splash.

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20: This PS Plus deal usually crops up during major sales so it's the ideal time if you need to top up your subscription. It's very unlikely that this price will be beaten as most stores run the same promotion but Amazon is the first to offer it so stack up another year of membership for just $40 while you can.

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: £49.99 PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: £49.99 £29.85 at ShopTo (with voucher code)

Save £20: We're certain this PS Plus deal from ShopTo won't be beaten over Black Friday so now's the time to renew your membership. Other retailers have it for a third off, but you can use the code 'EXTRATEN' to save an additional 10% on the sale price, bringing it just under £30.

And if you've only just renewed your PlayStation Plus subscription, do not fear. Purchase this deal, apply it to your account and the 12 months will just stack on top of however long is left on your current subscription.

So, for example, if you currently have 11 months remaining on your current subscription and take advantage of this deal, applying it to your account will see your subscription be sorted for 23 months.

You won't have to think about PS Plus again until the middle of 2023!

As well as giving you the ability to play games online with friends, PS Plus also gives you free games every single month. And for just $39.99/£29.85 for 12 months, that's great value.

