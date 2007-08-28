Toshiba debuts Zune's big brother in Japan

For a media player that's a hair under 1 cm (9.9mm), for some reason Toshiba's latest Gigabeat isn't quite as alluring as it could have been. Admittedly, it's feature-laden, but that can count for little in a market with such a heavy emphasis on appearances.

An outlay of ¥29,800 (£129) brings home (assuming you're in Japan) the 4GB Gigabeat T401 and its 2.4-inch, 320 x 240-pixel QVGA screen for displaying the slightly unsatisfying Windows Media interface common to the Zune that Toshiba has gone with since it hopped into bed with Microsoft.

Wireless connections

Another thing the Gigabeat has in common with its Zune brethren is a Wi-Fi radio for connecting to other players or a hotspot for downloading podcasts and the like.

The formats supported for playback are MP3 and WMA on the audio front and WMV on the video side - not great options but only committed Windows Media users are likely to buy into the platform anyway. Lastly, battery life is rated at 16 hours for audio and 5 hours for video.