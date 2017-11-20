PlayStation Store has launched its Black Friday sale early for Plus members

PlayStation Store has decided to treat PlayStation Plus members with early access to its Black Friday sales.

Given that this is a digital sale, you’re not exactly avoiding a shop floor rush with this early access but it is nice to get some more benefits from your membership aside from the free games and online multiplayer access.

The games that are currently on sale are all very recent releases from big publishers and you’ll be able to make savings of 20 to 50%. This really only brings the prices more in line with what you'll find in stores as standard, but for those that prefer owning a digital collection this is well worth seizing on.

Big games for smaller prices

Titles of particular interest include Destiny 2 for $41.99 down from $59.99, FIFA 18 for $39.99 from $59.99 and the new Assassin’s Creed Origins for $41.99 down from $59.99. You can find the rest on the PlayStation Store page itself.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a PlayStation Plus membership this is a pretty good incentive. At the moment, CD Keys is offering a small chunk off of a 12 month membership – you’ll be able to get it for $57.99 rather than $69.99. Making savings to make savings is is never a bad idea.

The sale will, however, open to non-members from Tuesday November 21, where PlayStation has said even more games will be added to those already on offer.