Windows Phone set to be hipster hero as Instagram app confirmed

Windows Phone is surely already a pull for the hipster crowd what with it not being mainstream, dull as dishwasher Android or iOS, but it's about to gain another feather in its incredibly trendy hat in the form of the official Instagram app.

The lack of some big-hitting apps from the Windows Phone store has seen the platform shunned by some but according to Nokia's Executive VP Chris Weber, Instagram is on its way to the platform.

There's currently no word on a release date for the app, but it's certainly good news for Windows Phone and will hopefully encourage other big names currently missing from the platform to get on board.

Via WMPoweruser

