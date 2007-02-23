Report: Microsoft is top of tech superbrands

Five tech companies are among the UK's strongest business brands, according to branding company Superbrands .

Microsoft grabbed the highest position of the tech companies, at number two, trailing behind broadcaster BBC at the top of the list. British Airways was in third place.

Communications company BT came fourth, ahead of online search giant Google (fifth), petrol company BP (sixth) and mobile operator Vodaphone (seventh).

Microsoft's computing rival Apple also made the top ten, grabbing the eighth slot in the list. Car maker Rolls-Royce and rental firm Hertz followed Apple in ninth and tenth place, respectively.

Superbrands council chairman Stephen Cheliotis, said: "Owning a strong brand is key to having a successful business, although the need to develop and invest in a brand has only recently been considered a priority in most business-business markets, making these winners even more noteworthy."

The full report will be published in the Sunday Telegraph this weekend.