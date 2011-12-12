Microsoft: NFC not available on Windows Phone

Microsoft has withdrawn its previous claim to TechRadar that Windows Phone currently supports NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.

A spokesperson for the brand had told us that the current Mango platform could use NFC technology, but that statement was apparently incorrect:

"Microsoft would like to correct a previous statement it made around Near Field Communications.

"While NFC is not currently supported on Windows Phone 7.5, it is coming. We expect NFC-enabled Windows Phone devices to ship within the next year," a spokesperson told TechRadar.

NFC? Not yet...

It makes sense that manufacturers haven't been able to use NFC on Windows Phone devices yet, as the likes of Nokia would surely have been interested in bringing out phones that could wirelessly pay for goods or sync with speakers simply.

But it seems we'll have to wait until Windows Phone 8 (codenamed Apollo) is released in 2012 to see the technology in action - and there we were getting all excited, thinking that Microsoft had smuggled a secret treat into Mango.

Andy Lees, President of the Windows Phone division, has promised NFC-capable phones within the next year, so we might be seeing something on the subject before too long... roll on Mobile World Congress 2012.