Microsoft and TracFone to provide pre-paid Windows Phones to diabetes patients

Diabetes treatment is about to get a whole lot more advanced. Microsoft, TracFone Wireless and Health Choice Network (HCN) have partnered on a program that will provide some diabetes patients with smartphones in order to help them better manage appointments and health regimens.

Miami-based HCN will provide Windows Phones, loaded with prepaid TracFone text, calling and data plans, to select diabetes patients. HCN will register consenting users via an application that will deliver medical reminders, treatment education information, and blood sugar levels monitoring technology.

In order to personalize treatment, the phones will feature Microsoft services including Cortana, Office 365, HealthVault, and Dynamics CRM. These applications will ensure data sent to each patient is consistent with their respective time zones, locations, preferences, treatment plans and schedules. Additionally, the apps will be backed by Microsoft's proprietary security and privacy features to protect patient data from being leaked.

Cool Cortana features

Cortana can be programmed to remind patients to fill prescriptions when location data tells the system the patient is near a pharmacy. Cortana can also be programmed to remind patients to talk to their doctor about specific concerns when the phone receives a call or email from the patient's doctor.

The phones will also come loaded with a variety of apps focused on diabetes care.

The pilot's goal is to demonstrate how access to mobile technology can help improve patient compliance, education and ultimately disease-related outcomes, the companies said in a joint statement.