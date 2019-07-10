Nintendo Switch Lite to arrive this September

After months of rumors, Nintendo has finally announced a new Nintendo Switch console. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a much smaller, solely handheld version of the Nintendo Switch and comes in three different colors: yellow, gray and turquoise.

According to Nintendo, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a device "dedicated to handheld gameplay". The device has integrated controls and, unlike its larger predecessor, will not support video output to TV.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch Lite will only play Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

The Nintendo Switch Lite will launch on September 20, 2019 and cost $199.99 (roughly £160 or AU$290).

A limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition console will also launch on November 8 to celebrate the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield games - this version will feature cyan and magenta buttons, and illustrations of the two new Legendary Pokémon.