New Tomb Raider game will 'push the envelope of fidelity'

Lara Croft returns

Lara Croft holding a bow in Tomb Raider
(Image credit: Square Enix)
The next Tomb Raider game has been announced as part of Epic’s State of Unreal showcase event.

The upcoming title will be developed by Crystal Dynamics – the studio behind Marvel’s Avengers and two entries in the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy – and created using the newly unveiled Unreal Engine 5.

Tomb Raider franchise general manager Dallas Dickinson said the new engine “translates into next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences.”

“That’s why we are thrilled to announce today that we have just started development on our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5,” he added.

“Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high-quality, cinematic, action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise.”

The upcoming game will be the first entry in the long-running Tomb Raider series since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Crystal Dynamics also has other projects in the works, including a reboot of Perfect Dark that recently saw an exodus of developers.

Although only just officially launched, Unreal Engine 5 will be used to develop several hotly anticipated upcoming games, including The Witcher 4

The Matrix Awakens demo that was released last year and shocked many players for its supremely high-fidelity visuals was also made in Unreal Engine 5.

