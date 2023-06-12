The Crew Motorfest is a "celebration for car lovers"

The Crew Motorfest has been announced with platforms and a release date at Ubisoft's E3 2023 showcase.

The new action racing game will be available to play on September 14, 2023, on PS5 , Xbox Series X/S , and PC gaming. Motorfest is the next installment in the online racing game The Crew, that sees players race around an open world scaled-down recreation of the United States.

Motorfest is the next step in open-world racing for the series with multiple new maps and countless new cars. The diversity in vehicles for this racing game is also incredible; fans will be able to race with cars from "the past, present, and future".

The Crew Motorfest will include playlists; a series of short campaigns offering unique car culture experiences. This feature will allow players to master “vintage classics of electric supercars” according to its website . No matter which car you choose there’ll still be the option to drive for the championship or just motor around with friends.

Unlike the original title Motorfest will be taking place inside and outside the USA. Players will now be able to venture to islands such as O'ahu or cities like Honolulu in Hawaii. You can “test your off-road skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano” or just drive along the scenic seaside roads.

In a few weeks, fans will also be able to "import existing vehicle collections into The Crew Motorfest, for free". This is just in time for the closed beta, which will be taking place from July 21 to 23 on next-gen consoles and PC.

Hopefully, we'll be seeing The Crew Motorfest join the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and F1 2018 on our best racing games list come its release later this year.