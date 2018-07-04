More rumored specs for Nikon's new mirrorless cameras

With expectations growing that we'll see a full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera in the not too distant future, NikonRumors.com has published the first set of specs it believes two new cameras will feature. Yes, you read that right: two new mirrorless cameras, not one.

NikonRumors reckons could see one model with a 45MP sensor (likely very similar in design to that found on the D850), while the other model will feature a 24-25MP chip, although it's not clear if this will be full-frame or APS-C.

The new models will also be similar in body size to Sony's full-frame Alpha A7 series cameras like the A7R III, but reports suggest they'll have better ergonomics and a better grip.

Other rumored specs include a 5-axis in-body stabilization system, 9fps burst shooting and an electronic viewfinder with a high-res 3.6-million-dot display.

New lens mount

We know there will be a new lens mount for Nikon's new mirrorless cameras, although it's not clear what the dimensions will be. At the moment Nikon's mirrorless mount is 55mm, which is a little larger than the rumored Z mount, which had an opening of 49mm.

NikonRumors says the new mirrorless mount will be compatible with ultra-fast f/0.95 lenses – this ties in with Nikon registering the NOCT trademark and f/0.9 lens patents back in June. Initially it's expected that three lenses will be launched alongside the new cameras: a 24-70mm, 35mm and 50mm (with the two prime lenses featuring a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture).

While you might think that SD cards would be the storage medium of choice, but it could be that Nikon decides to stick with XQD cards if the rumors are to be believed, while CF Express have also been muted.

NikonRumors understands that the official announcement is rumored for the end of July (on or around July 23), with shipping beginning shortly after (August 23). This would be quite a bit sooner than a lot of people had expected – it was widely thought that the announcement would come at the photography industry's biggest event, Photokina, in September.

Regarding pricing, this could be way off, but the 45MP model could cost around $4,000 (around £3,000/AU$7,100, though likely more) with the 24-70mm lens, while the 25MP model is likely to be under $3,000 (£2,300/AU$5,300, again, this could be higher), also with a lens.