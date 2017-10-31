Mobile skills in demand

If you’re a techie with mobile skills you’re going to be in a lot of demand – but don’t start counting on a salary increase just yet.

According to a new survey from Experis, demand for IT experts with mobile skills has rocketed: a 39% increase from last year’s figures. However, salaries for the mobile experts haven’t quite increased at the same rate, having risen a measly 1%, so put the Ferrari order on hold for now.

Mobile skills are now the most in-demand among tech professionals, according to Experis, with 28% of all roles calling for them. It’s a skill-set that trumps cloud (27%) and web development (22% of all jobs), with hot technologies such as security and big data some way behind.

Learn new skills

Martin Ewings, director of specialist markets, Experis UK & Ireland, says that the growth of easy-to-use development platforms has led to this disconnect between demand and salaries. “We’ve seen an explosion in the Internet of Things (IoT) in recent years, with multiple industries experimenting with new Mobile and Web applications. Both disciplines play an integral role in innovation within organisations, as developers continue to build and experiment with this connectivity. But the results from this research tell us that companies are taking a new approach to tackling the technology skills crisis they are facing in this area.”

He says that companies are adapting to this change by training people from within their existing teams. “While hiring additional mobile skills to tackle IoT remains a priority, businesses are also looking to upskill from within the business and outside the IT team through citizen developers.”

And Ewings has a warning for companies who don’t invest in training. “Businesses should aim to foster a culture of learnability, upskilling and transferable skills within their organisation. The pace of change is such that specialisms in technology can quickly become obsolete.”