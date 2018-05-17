Mobile Industry Awards partners with Sky Ocean Rescue for first ever single-use plastic free ceremony

TechRadar Pro is delighted to announce that we are partnering with Sky and Sky Ocean Rescue to deliver our first single-use plastic free Mobile Industry Awards ceremony.

We will use the event to invite the mobile industry and our partners to get on board and work together to drive the use of ‘single-use’ plastic out of products packaging, supply and operations.

Every minute, the equivalent of a rubbish truck load of plastic enters our oceans – and will never leave. If nothing changes, by 2050 the weight of plastic in the ocean will be more than all the fish.

The health of our oceans is an issue that affects us all, meaning we all need to come together to take action before it is too late.

Leading by example

Sky launched the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign in January 2017 to help stop our oceans from suffering from plastic waste.

Leading by example, the company has committed to remove all single-use plastic from its own business and supply chain by 2020, starting with its latest products, the NOW TV Smart Stick and Sky Soundbox, which both feature plastic-free packaging.

With its scale and its reputation for innovation, we believe that the mobile industry has the opportunity to show what can be achieved when businesses make a conscious decision to design out single-use plastic.

Speaking to TechRadar Pro Fiona Ball, Sky commented:

“Sky Ocean Rescue’s mission is to inspire simple, everyday changes to stop our oceans from drowning in plastic. That’s why we’re working with the mobile industry to inspire changes that will turn off the plastic tap, including plastic-free packaging for SIM cards and mobile phones. We all need to play our part and turn inspiration in to action.”

"I'm glad that TechRadar Pro and Future PLC can join with Sky Ocean Rescue to help raise awareness through the Mobile Industry Awards 2018," said Desire Athow, editor of TechRadar Pro. "The health of our planet is a crucial area to address, and one that the technology industry can play a key role in influencing in years to come."

"I'm delighted to partner with Sky Ocean Rescue," said Mark Fermor, Mobile Industry Lead at Future Plc, "the Mobile Industry Awards 2018 brings together many of the top decision makers and influencers in the UK market, and together we can go a long way to help improve the health of our planet – starting with single-use plastics."

Mobile Industry Awards 2018

Organised by Future Publishing and celebrating our 16th year, the 2018 Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.

The status of the awards has seen previous winners put victories in shareholder releases, emblazoned logos on staff uniforms and taken out billboards to spread the news of their win.

This year's Mobile Industry Awards is shaping up to be a very special event combining great people, great businesses and great food - click here for details of table packages available on the night.

Sky has a strong history of taking the lead on environmental issues. Twelve years ago, the company became the world’s first carbon neutral media company and has remained carbon neutral since. It has also helped pioneer a number of environmental campaigns, such as Sky Rainforest Rescue, which raised more than £9 million to help save the rainforests, including the preservation of one billion trees in Acre, Brazil.

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobiletoday.co.uk/awards - we look forward to seeing you on the June 7th 2018!

To sponsor or attend the event, please contact mark.fermor@futurenet.com.