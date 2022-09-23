Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year

Audio player loading…

Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.

Open to a wide range of CSR initiatives, the award aims to cover all kinds of activities and campaigns for those companies looking to give back to society as a whole.

Our 2022 finalists were:

EE Money Adviser Network

Genuine Solutions & Three Reconnected

Ice Comms

Piggybank Donations by Sky Mobile

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Vodafone UK everyone.connected

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Define the CSR project or initiative scope: include timelines, goals and team members. It is acceptable for the entry to focus on a particular stage of a long-term project

How successful was the implementation of this project or initiative? Was it within budget and delivered in time?

What have been its benefits? Provide hard evidence that goals have – or are being – achieved.

Feedback: Provide an appropriate written reference that illustrates the success of this project

Why Sky Mobile won

In a highly worthy field, the judges were delighted to see the community-based focus of Sky Mobile's entry.

Allowing customers the opportunity to exchange their unused data allowance for charitable donations, the entry was celebrated for its impact on the wider society and the strength of backing from the company itself.

Congratulations to Sky Mobile and to all of our 2022 finalists!