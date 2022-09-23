Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Samsung wins Innovation of the Year

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone has taken the prize of Innovation of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

With a challenging and ever-changing landscape to conquer, the need for continuous innovation across the UK mobile industry is,vital

This category looked to recognise the organisations that are pushing the boundaries with new mobile services and products that get consumers and businesses alike excited.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Cat S42 H+

DCBprotect

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

What makes this product innovative and why is it unique to the market?

Showcase and demonstrate the number of partners who have benefited from this product and how it has allowed them to grow their business

Demonstrate commercial and financial success over the last 12 months

Showcase how you have diversified revenue streams through this innovation

Why Samsung won

In a varied and diverse field of entrants, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G stood out from its rivals when it came to sheer innovation and commercial success.

Pushing the boundaries of smartphone design and innovation, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G excited customers across the country, and formed a key part of the company's UK success over the past 12 months.

Congratulations to Samsung and to the rest of our 2022 finalists!