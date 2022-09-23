Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Aerial Direct wins Best Mobile Service & Solution

Audio player loading…

Aerial Direct has been declared the winner of the Best Mobile Service & Solution category at the Mobile Industry Awards 20221 (opens in new tab), fending off competition from seven other finalists to win the coveted crown.

This category combined unified comms dealers, mobile dealers, and managed services to recognise the leaders in these fields and reward the company that can provide the best services and solutions to businesses that cater for their specific needs.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Aerial Direct

Barclay Communications

Ice Comms

Mobliciti

Onecom

Salt Communications

Samsung B2B Services

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding customer service

Highlight business and technical innovation and outline your portfolio of services and solutions

Demonstrate strong financial performance, ideally through your most recent financial results

Provide evidence of adaptability to changing market conditions or client requirements and demonstrate any efforts to diversify your service portfolio accordingly

Demonstrate how you have developed new business opportunities

Elaborate how your workplace culture and workforce helps you achieve success

Why Aerial Direct won

This is always a popular category and Aerial Direct once again impressed our judges to take the award home for a second year in a row.

Its entry focused on high customer retention and a packed product portfolio, supported by evidence of great customer service and strong financials.

Our judges also wanted to highly commend Uplands Mobiles for a brilliant entry that stood out in a strong field.

Congratulations to Aerial Direct and all our 2022 finalists!