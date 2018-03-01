Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Will EE, Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse retain their coveted crowns?

We are delighted to announce that the retail and network categories are open to submissions for the 2018 Mobile Industry Awards

In 2017, EE retained the Best Consumer Network Crown, O2 won the high regarded Best Business Network and Online Retailer Crown.

Vodafone swept the floor claiming High Street Retailer and Retail Innovation, Avertec and Speedcom won Best Franchise, and Carphone Warehouse were judged to be the Best Sim Free Retailer.

Like you - we are keen to see to see if our 2017 winners retain their crowns for another year, so we've today launched the submissions process for this year's awards.

Submission Deadline is Thursday 29th March 2018.

The Mobile Industry Awards is entering its 16th year is a distinguished, highly regarded event in the mobile calendar and category award wins are coveted by top international companies and UK firms. The attendees represent the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer.

2018 retail and network categories

Network Categories

- Best Consumer Network

- Best Business Network

- Best MVNO

- Best MVNO Partner (MVNE/A)

Retail Categories

- Best High Street Retailer

- Best Online Retailer

- Best Sim Free Retailer

- Best Franchise

How to enter

Go to 2018 Categories Page

Select your category you would like to enter

Register your profile to build your submission

your profile to build your submission Complete your submission by 12th April 2018

Why enter?

Reward and motivate you and your team - by entering the MIA it sends a message to your team that their achievements are worth shouting about – and being shortlisted is a huge boost to company morale.

Build customer trust and confidence - an award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials. It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent.

Grow your profile and reach – Winning (or just being shortlisted) is a fantastic PR and marketing opportunity that gives you the chance to tell your story and share your success.

Benchmarking – The award tells the judges and your industry that you are the best of the best – and a company worth doing business with.

Networking - Attend the awards ceremony, celebrate and certainly bask in the glory – but also see it as a networking opportunity, take clients and also make the most out of building new relationships

For all awards updates visit our site - See you on the 7th June 2018. If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter get in touch with Mark.fermor@futurenet.com