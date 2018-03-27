Mobile Industry Awards 2018 - Are you the industry's Best MVNO or Best MVNO Partner?

Now in its 16th year, the 2018 Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots. The status of the awards has seen previous winners declare victories in shareholder releases, emblazon logos on staff uniforms and take out billboards to spread the news of their victory

Best MVNO and MVNO Partner

An MVNO can only be as innovative as the service it is able to provide. The Best MVNO Partner category recognises the partner that does the most to champion and support the MVNOs dependent on its services

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar Pro, Arun Dehiri, Managing Director of Red Dawn Consulting and a leading authority on the wholesale and MVNO market states:

“The need for flexible platforms to deliver digital growth in the UK mobile market is at its greatest. Mobile enablers (MVNEs) play an essential role to facilitate the innovative services needed to keep segments engaged. Best in class MVNEs will be looking to innovate into new growth areas such as IoT, m-commerce, loyalty and artificial intelligence and digital identity”

Commenting on the future for these platforms, Arun adds:

“Whilst there are now over 50 independent MVNEs, operator-owned platforms and BSS/OSS providers in Europe, we expect consolidation among these players by 2025. Agile platforms sitting in the space between networks and customers serve 15% of the mobile customers in Europe under virtual operator and sub-brand models which we predict to reach around 25%. Further growth will coming from incumbent operators increasingly turning to these enablers to develop innovation within their core business.”

