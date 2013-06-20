Samsung Ativ Tab 3 arrives as world's thinnest Windows 8 tablet

The Samsung Ativ Tab 3 is being billed as "a tablet with the power of a PC", and while that point is up for debate one thing is for sure, this is one slender piece of tech.

Measuring a wafer thin 8.2mm and weighing 550g the Ativ Tab 3 trumps the iPad 4, Microsoft Surface and

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1

- although it's still no match for the 6.9mm, 495g

Sony Xperia Tablet Z

.

Backing up its claim of offering PC power the Samsung Ativ Tab 3 comes sporting an Intel Atom processor and 2GB of RAM - which aren't exactly stellar computing specs these days - as well as 64GB of internal storage.

Business time

You get the full blown version of Windows 8 on the Ativ Tab 3 - no cut-down Windows RT business here - and it comes pre-loaded with Office Home and Student, which could well make it an attractive option for enterprise customers.

It's 10.1-inch, 1366 x 768 display doesn't match the super high-res offering on the Samsung Ativ Q, although we hope we can get near to the 10 hours of quoted battery life - look out for our Samsung Ativ Tab 3 review in the future to see how it fares in that department.

Design wise Samsung says it's based the Ativ Tab 3 on its Galaxy smartphone series, while it's also equipped the tablet with its S Pen stylus which adorns the firm's range of Note devices.

To get on-the-spot news, app tips and the full lowdown on Samsung's latest mobile announcements check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

on TechRadar.

There's no word on the Samsung Ativ Tab 3 release date or price, but Samsung has confirmed it will be in the UK later in 2013 - and we're chasing for details on other regions.