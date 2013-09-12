Nokia's rumored Windows RT tablet takes shape in sharp render

Microsoft didn't need to gobble up Nokia's device business just to convince us the Lumia maker was prepping a Windows RT tablet - the rumor mill has been doing just fine all on its own.

WinSuperSite published a "Fall 2013 Windows Tablet Preview" today, and tucked away after the expected Microsoft Surface 2 refresh is a much clearer look at what Nokia's rumored tablet may just look like.

Although the roundup doesn't include an actual name for the Windows RT-powered Nokia tablet aside from its codename "Sirius," the website appears quite confident in a number of other specs.

Whatever it may be called, Nokia's 10.1-inch tablet appears to be powered by an ARM-based quad-core Qualcomm 8974 processor and is said to feature a 1920 x 1080 Full HD IPS display.

She's a beauty, but runs RT

Like Nokia's Lumia smartphones, the tablet's display is said to feature "outdoor readability" with at least one accessory planned: An "innovative multi-function cover with keyboard and additional battery life."

Even without a multi-function cover, Nokia's tablet is said to work up to 10 hours on a single charge, weighing in at 1.3 pounds and measuring only 0.35 inches thick.

Last but not least, the tablet allegedly features 4G LTE connectivity and a 6.7MP rear camera, as usual with Carl Zeiss optics on board.

But that's where the good news ends, because Nokia supposedly plans to sell this puppy for $499 (about £315, AU$538), which seems pretty pricy for a Windows RT device considering the recent fire sale pricing on the Microsoft Surface.

WinSuperSite leak also gave us a look at a Bay Trail tablet from Lenovo called the Miix 8, an 8-inch machine priced at $249 (about £157/AU$268) and a device called the Miix 2 that packs a 10.1-inch screen plus Bay Trail. The Miix 2 could retail for $449 (about £283, AU$484)