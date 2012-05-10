Ultrabook prices take a dip...for now

With a new generation of HP Ultrabooks on the way, retailers have already started dropping prices on existing models.

The HP Folio 13 - normally $899 - dropped to $797.77 at Best Buy. The business-focused Ultrabook features a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and zippy 128GB SSHD.

The 14-inch HP Envy Spectre also saw a price drop from its standard $1,399 to $1,283, and includes many of the same specs of the Folio 13 with the benefit of a much-improved screen and Beats audio technology.

These drops come right on the heels of HP announcing its new line of Ultrabooks - bafflingly named Sleekbooks, including the new HP Envy Spectre XT.

With the new line ranging in price from $599-$999, Best Buy's cuts look to push existing stock off of shelves rather than compete with the new arrivals.

The X factor...

Or rather the OS X factor, in the ultrabook market is word of a new Macbook Air launching later this year.

Ultrabooks have been the Windows rivals of Apple's slim Macbook Air, with a lower price being one of its chief sales draws.

But Apple is looking to disrupt that trend, with speculation suggesting the price of the new base model Macbook Air could be as low as $799.

Of course, when looking at Best Buy's computer pricing, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

The retailer's laptop prices can frequently fluctuate from week to week. The HP Envy Spectre price is listed as a sale, ensuring that the price drop is temporary though for how long is unknown.

The HP Folio 13, on the other hand, has no such indications that the price change is only temporary.