Acer previews the Aspire Switch 12: an Intel Core M '5-in-1' hybrid laptop

Acer has previewed a new version of its Aspire Switch 2-in-1 hybrid laptop. The new 12.5-inch model, appropriately dubbed the Aspire Switch 12, is a revamp of the Switch 10, which Acer released earlier this year.

The Switch 12, which features a detachable keyboard, full 1,920 x 1,080 resolution screen and an Intel Core M processor, can be manipulated to offer five different viewing modes. Like the Switch 10, the Switch 12 can be positioned as a laptop and tablet, but because its screen can rotate 360-degrees and rest on a kickstand, it can also flip into display, tent and desktop formats.

The new model features an 8-hour battery life and comes with 30 GB or 120 GB SSD storage. The device will first be released in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia during Q4, and it will cost $810 (about £500, AU$930), according to ComputerWorld.

Upgrades

Not only is the Switch 12 larger, but its display blows the Switch 10's 1,366 x 768 resolution out of the water. The Switch 12 and its fanless Intel Core M processor should be a lot quieter than the Switch 10, which runs on an Atom CPU processor and requires a cooling fan.

Hopefully there's more to the new model than just a new screen and fanless design. When we conducted a hands-on review of the Switch 10 back in April, we found the $379.99 (about £225, AU$409) model to be appropriately priced, but lacking the under-the-hood specs to create any noise on the market.

It's disappointing to hear that Acer didn't improve upon the 8-hour battery life, especially considering it will cost almost double the price. But perhaps by the time the model hits the US it will have gone through an additional upgrade.