Mimecast acquires Ataata to improve cyber security training

Mimecast Limited today announced it has acquired cyber security training and awareness platform Ataata The acquisition aims to allow customers to measure cyber risk training effectiveness by converting behavior observations into actionable risk metrics for security professionals.

According to research Mimecast conducted with Vanson Bourne, 90 percent of organizations have seen phishing attacks increase over the last year, yet only 11 percent responded that they continuously train employees on how to spot cyberattacks.

The acquisition of Ataata will offer customers a single, cloud platform that is engineered to mitigate risk and reduce employee security mistakes by calculating employee security risk based on sentiment and behavior, while connecting them with relevant training that is content based on their score and recommended areas for improvement.

“Cybersecurity awareness training has traditionally been viewed as a check the box action for compliance purposes, boring videos with PhDs rambling about security or even less than effective gamification which just doesn’t work. As cyberattacks continue to find new ways to bypass traditional threat detection methods, it’s essential to educate your employees in a way that changes behavior,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer and founder of Mimecast.

“According to a 2017 report from Gartner, the security awareness computer-based training market will grow to more than $1.1 billion by year-end 2020. The powerful combination of Mimecast’s cyber resilience for email capabilities paired with Ataata’s employee training and risk scoring will help customers enhance their cyber resilience efforts.”