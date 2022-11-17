Microsoft SQL Server 2022 is going all-in on Azure

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has made SQL Server 2022 (opens in new tab), the latest version of its flagship database software product, available for general release.

The tech giant claimed this is the most “Azure-enabled release of SQL Server” since the software was first unveiled in 1989, and this would also be the software's first significant update in three years.

The new solutions form part of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform, a cloud platform launched in May 2022 that looks to fully integrate databases, analytics, and data governance.

Microsoft says SQL Server 2022 will bring improved integrations with multiple different Microsoft Azure services, such as data analytics platform Azure Synapse Link and as well as its data governance solution Microsoft Purview.

These will make it "easier for customers to drive deeper insights, predictions, and governance from their data at scale" according to the company.

In addition, the company claims the improved Azure integration also includes managed disaster recovery (DR) to Azure SQL Managed Instance, along with "near real-time analytics". These features, it says, will allow database administrators to manage their data estates with greater flexibility and minimal impact to the end users.

The update also apparently includes a simple connection to the Azure Arc agent, as part of the default setup process for SQL Server 2022.

Microsoft says this will enable additional capabilities, such as a single view of all SQL Servers deployed on-premises, in Azure, and other clouds as well as protection for on-premises data using Microsoft Defender for Cloud.

In addition, the integration with Azure Arc will also apparently include support for Microsoft Single Sign-On, the firm's secure identity management software, and Azure Active Directory, as well as pay-as-you-go billing.

Users can leave their feedback on the new software by going to Microsoft's SQL Server feedback portal (opens in new tab). They're also able to increase their knowledge through Microsoft Learn’s SQL Server 2022 module (opens in new tab) and the SQL Server 2022 workshop. (opens in new tab)