Marvel's Spider-Man 2 news could be imminent – here's why

A PlayStation Store page for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been spotted, suggesting more details on Insomniac Games’ next web-slinging adventure could be shared sometime soon.

Noted by Twitter user Wario64 (opens in new tab), a dedicated listing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was previously live on the PlayStation Store in the UK, allowing players to wishlist the upcoming PS5 exclusive. Since Wario64’s tweet, the page has seemingly been taken down, with the link now leading to an error page. You can, however, still see the page listed on Google (opens in new tab). It’s unclear if the page was pushed live accidentally or not.

To add further fuel to the fire, developer Insomniac Games’ Community Director, James Stevenson recently tweeted (opens in new tab) a cryptic gif lifted from the game’s official trailer (opens in new tab), depicting the two spider-men Peter Parker and Miles Morales standing side by side.

Having been spotted within days of each other, the combination of the gif image and discovery of the wishlist page has led many fans to speculate that this might be the creative team’s way of teasing incoming news. We could expect details on the web-shooting crusader’s long-awaited return imminently, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Spidey senses tingling

Swinging from skyscraper to skyscraper, whaling on bad guys, and running up your apartment block’s outer wall to make it home for dinner: all in a day’s work for the Spider-Man. The first installment of the action-packed vigilante justice game made a splash in 2018, and if the trailer is anything to go by, we can expect its sequel to pack a similarly hefty punch.

But why is there cause to believe we could get new information now? It’s just a gif and a broken Google link, so why get our hopes up? Well, part of the answer is that Nadji Jeter, the voice actor of Miles Morales for both the Spider-Man films and video games, has been very active on his personal Twitter.

On December 8, Jeter retweeted (opens in new tab) a September 2021 tweet from the official SpiderMan account – which is quite a deep dive to share a year-old trailer. This isn’t the only thing Jeter’s been promoting to his 28,600-strong followers. The day before, on December 7, he retweeted (opens in new tab) Insomniac Games’ response to a fan who was replaying the first game, in which the developer said it was the “perfect time to jump in again”.

Combine these cryptic retweets with the PlayStation Store page and James Stevenson’s standalone gif, and it seems like Insomniac Games is hinting at some imminent news – though this could just be wishful thinking.

The story so far

It’s been over four years since Marvel’s Spider-Man released and, with the exceptions of a trailer released in 2021 and various nuggets of information dropped by the developer, we haven’t heard a whole lot of details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In a podcast interview in 2021, Marvel’s Creative Vice President Bill Rosemann teased that the sequel would be darker and grittier , comparing it stylistically to Empire Strikes Back. From the trailer revealed at the PlayStation Showcase that same year, we have gathered that the sharp–toothed Venom will be a key antagonist in this sequel, hunting down Peter Parker and Miles Morales across New York’s sweeping cityscape. We know that Venom will be portrayed by horror icon Tony Todd, who voiced the original Candyman in the 1992 slasher movie, backing up Rosemann’s hint that the Spider-Man sequel will be taking a darker turn.