Marc Allera crowned Power 50 Person of the Year 2019

After months of profiling, researching and voting, we are delighted to announce the winner of the 2019 Power 50 Person of the Year – Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer brands.

Allera wins the award for the second year in a row, having overseen the continued growth of BT's consumer brands, which includes EE and Plusnet, after being given extra responsibility in these areas a year ago.

“This is a testament to all of the hard work that our team across the UK puts in every day, and it’s because of this amazing team that I’m here accepting this award," Allera told TechRadar Pro.

"We changed the way people connect by being the first to launch 4G in 2012, and we’ve just done it again with the launch of the UK’s first 5G network – giving customers the best mobile experience and keeping the UK at the front of the pack when it comes to mobile technology and innovation."

"I’m so proud of everyone in our team, thousands of people who go above and beyond to provide the best connections, service and experience to our customers.”

EE has continued to go from strength to strength throughout the last 12 months, maintaining its position as the UK’s largest mobile network, both in terms of coverage and number of subscribers, launching the country's first 5G network last month.

"As the market leader in terms of coverage and customers, it would have been easy for Marc to rest on his laurels, but ongoing network expansion, new customer service initiatives and a focus on innovation are setting the bar even higher," said Mark Fermor, Mobile Industry Awards Director.

As the UK mobile industry enters a new era with 5G connectivity, Marc has been instrumental in accelerating its arrival. The expansion of his role is a testament to the faith that so many have in him within the company, and this has been rewarded with solid revenues and direction. He is a very worthy and well deserved winner of the Mobile Power 50."

2019 Power 50 - as it finished

1. Marc Allera CEO, BT Consumer

2. David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

3. Sharon White, CEO , Ofcom

4. Conor Pierce, UK and Ireland, VP Mobile & IT, Samsung

5. Mark Evans, CEO, O2 UK

6. Alex Baldock, CEO, Dixons Carphone

7. Nick Jeffrey, CEO, Vodafone UK

8. Howard Watson, CIO, BT Group

9. Derek McManus, COO, O2 UK

10. Richard Woodward, CCO, Three

(Image: © Mobile Industry Awards)

11. Gerry McQuade, CEO, BT Enterprise

12. Ettienne Brandt, CCO, EE

13. Shadi Haliwell, CMO, Three

14. Phill Sheppard, Director of Network Strategy, Three

15. Scott Petty, CTO, Vodafone

16. Brendan O'Reilly, CTO, O2

17. Ashley Schofield, CEO, GiffGaff

18. Alan Ritchie, COO, Retail Carphone

19. Nina Bibby, CMO, O2

20. Anson Zhang, Managing Director, UK CBG, Huawei

21. Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile

22. Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2

23. James Kitto, Sales Director, Samsung UK and Ireland

24. Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions UK & Ireland, Tech Data

25. Paul Bryan, MD Mobile & IT, Exertis

26. William Paterson, UK & Ireland country director, Alcatel

27. Richard Baxendale, Managing Director (Mobile), AO World PLC

28. Pierre Coppin, Head of Marketing, Sky Mobile

29. Simon Woodman, UK Mobile Director, Exertis

30. Amanda Lambert, People and Customer Director, Three UK

31. Jon Shaw, Head of UK Consumer Sales Operations, Vodafone UK

32. Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group

33. Anurag Khilnani, Head, Wireless (Mobile, Wearables, Accessories), Amazon UK

34. Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices, Products & Partnerships – Consumer, EE

35. Magnus McDonald, Director of Product & Category Management, O2

36. Andrew Wilson, Mobile Buying Director, Dixons Carphone

37. Sarah Edge, General Manager UK & Ireland, HMD Global

38. Bond Zhang, Country Manager – UK, Honor

39. Kate Beaumont, Director Product, Services & Commercial Strategy, Samsung

40. Jim Michel, Group Managing Director, Redeem UK

41. Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK

42. Phil Lander, European B2B Director, Samsung

43. Sunny Metha, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics, Google

44. Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar

45. Terry O’Brien, Wholesale CEO, Daisy Group

46. Jason Smith, Country Head UK & Ireland, Sony Mobile Communications

47. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group

48. Ben Dowd, CEO, Onecom

49. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

50. Paul Sisson, MD, A1 Comms Group

To find out more about all of our Power 50 list, click here !

Powered by TechRadar Pro as part of the Mobile Industry Awards, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

All members of our Power 50 have met our criteria of influencing beyond their existing roles in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serving as an inspiration to the rest of the mobile trade.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:

- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK