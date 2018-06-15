Marc Allera crowned Mobile Person of the Year 2018

After six months of profiling, researching and voting, we are delighted to announce the winner of the 2018 Mobile Person of the Year – Marc Allera, CEO of EE and BT Consumer.

During the past 12 months, Marc’s remit has been expanded to cover not just EE but also overseeing BT Consumer. Both divisions have enjoyed successful years, with EE maintaining its position as the UK’s largest mobile network, both in terms of coverage and number of subscribers, and are bright spots for the wider BT Group.

When you already top the lists, it can be tempting to rest on your laurels, but Marc has overseen the expansion of the EE network with a focus on landmass coverage, new retail and customer service initiatives, and is helping BT and EE establish themselves as leaders in convergence with new products launched last month.

Convergence is a trend that will not only transform BT and EE, but the whole industry. The expansion of his role is testament to the faith placed in him by BT and the focus on improvement through customer experience and innovation is why Marc is our Person of the Year

2018 Mobile Power 50 - as it finished

1. Marc Allera CEO, BT Consumer

2. David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

3. Andrew Harrison, Deputy CEO, Dixons Carphone

4. Mark Evans, CEO, O2 UK

5. Conor Pierce, UK and Ireland. VP Mobile & IT, Samsung

6. Nick Jeffrey, CEO, Vodafone UK

7. Sharon White, CEO , Ofcom

8. Matthew Hancock, Minister, DCMS

9. Derek McManus, COO, O2 UK

10. Jeremy Fennell, Managing Director, Carphone Warehouse

11. Max Taylor, MD Marketing, EE

12. Shadi Halliwell, CMO, Three

13. Ettienne Brandt, MD Trading & Channel, EE

14. Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile

15. Gerry O’Keefe, UK and Ireland Group MD18, Exertis

16. Nina Bibby, CMO, O2

17. Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions, UK & I, Tech Data

18. Jon Shaw, Head of Consumer Sales, Retail and Channel Partner, Vodafone UK

19. Warren Saunders, UK & Ireland Country Head, Sony Mobile Communications,

20. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, Alcatel

31. Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group Plc

32. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland & European Operators, Motorola

33. Andy Coughlin, Head of Mobile UK, LG

34. Amanda Lambert, People Director, Three UK

35. Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar

36. Keith Curran, Founder, Plan

37. Jim Michel, Managing Director, Redeem UK

38. Beatrice Iafon, CEO, Kondor

39. Sunny Mehta, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics, Google

40. Peter Stephens, CEO, Bullitt Group

-----

41. Phil Lander, Head of B2B, Samsung

42. Adam Dunlop, General Manager, iD Mobile

43. Martin Flick, CEO, Olive

44. Jon French, VP Western Europe, HMD Global

45. Richard Crawley, CEO, Greentech

46. Jacques Bonifay, CEO, Transitel

47. Henri Salame, Global Commercial Director, STK

48. Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast

49. Jason Roberts, CEO/Founder, Tech 21

50. Paul Sisson, Managing Director , A1 Comms Group

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Previous winners

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK