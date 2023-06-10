Mad Max meets anime in all new racing RPG Resistor

The world premier of all new racing RPG Resistor shows fans that this title is more just about racing, it's about fighting for what's right.

The short one minute trailer that was showcased at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase gave us a first peak at what looks to be a brilliant mesh, of story, racing, Mad Max, and anime.

Set in a dystopian world covered in sand and tarmac our protagonist Aster will have to race against the top dogs and a cast of characters who look like they've stepped straight out of an anime for entry back into the city. While the motive behind this dangerous endeavor is yet unknown Aster claims that she "has to get back into the city" and so we can only assume that this is a fight that is close to her heart.

The racing looks like a thrilling ride that wouldn't be out of place in a Mad Max movie, with customized cars, dangerous off-roading, and of course dubious tactics, Resistor will most likely keep fans on their toes until the very end.

Thankfully, this isn't your average racing game, with a narrative which will hopefully be immersive and purposeful Aster encounters more than her fair share of individual characters in the trailer. With an antagonist that goes heavy on the hair gel and a cybernetic grandma, Resistor looks to be full of surprises, and may well end up on our best racing games given the right execution.

Resistor will be released October 13, 2023 on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S, and you can wishlist the game on Steam now right now.