Dreamforce 2022 live: All the Salesforce news and updates from the major keynotes
Stay up to date with all the action from day one of Dreamforce 2022
TechRadar Pro is on the ground in San Francisco for Dreamforce 2022, the annual conference hosted by CRM giant Salesforce.
As always, the first will start with a keynote from co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor, featuring various special guests.
It's safe to say we'll be hearing about the latest updates across the Salesforce Customer 360 portfolio, as well as news from the company's other properties, like Slack and Tableau.
A Hawaiian blessing
This is my first Dreamforce, so I wasn't expecting the show to begin with a Hawaiian blessing. But I'm told this is Salesforce tradition.
Primed and ready
TechRadar Pro has navigated the mosh pit outside the Moscone Center and the multitude of security checkpoints to make it to the main hall, ready for the opening keynote (starting at 10.00am PT/6.00 pm BST).
So what's up first today?
As per usual, this morning's keynote will be led by Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor.
The opening Dreamforce keynote is always a sight to behold, and often features celebrity cameos and music performances alongside the latest tech updates and news.
If you want to tune in to watch online, there's a link here (opens in new tab).
Welcome to Dreamforce 2022
We're live in San Francisco for the first day of Dreamforce 2022 and this reporter will be battling through the jet lag to bring you all the latest products announcements, as well as coverage of the main keynote sessions.
We'll also be hearing directly from spokespeople responsible for handling the various branches of the Salesforce Customer 360 portfolio, who will no doubt be eager to share what they've been working on.
Over the course of the three-day event, we'll be updating this blog with everything you need to know about the show, so bookmark this page or stay tuned.
