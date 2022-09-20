Dreamforce 2022 live: All the Salesforce news and updates from the major keynotes

TechRadar Pro is on the ground in San Francisco for Dreamforce 2022, the annual conference hosted by CRM giant Salesforce.

As always, the first will start with a keynote from co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor, featuring various special guests.

It's safe to say we'll be hearing about the latest updates across the Salesforce Customer 360 portfolio, as well as news from the company's other properties, like Slack and Tableau.