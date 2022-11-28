Linus Torvalds warns the next Linux release could be a real grinch

By Will McCurdy
published

Developers had better get to work before hunkering down for Christmas, Linux founder says

watch grinch who stole christmas online
(Image credit: Universal/Getty Images)
Audio player loading…

Linux creator Linus Torvalds may have just put a damper on many Kernel developers' holiday plans.

Torvalds, who still has final authority for updates to Linux's core kernel, told developers (opens in new tab): "I want to see all that work in the pull requests having been done *before* the festivities, not while you're imbibing your egg-nog and just generally
being stressed out about the season." 

The famously hard-nosed leader added: "If I get sent pull requests late,
I'll just go 'this can wait'. Ok?"

Why the rush?

The coming merge window for Linux 6.1 is set to occur during the holidays in mid-December.  

As a result, Torvalds said that he will be stricter than usual regarding the usual rule, saying things he gets "sent for the merge window should have been already before the merge window opened."

In addition. the open source vet urged developers to "go test" and to sort out any bugs within the current kernel as soon as possible, lest it disturbs anyone's holiday plans.

"Don't send me anything that isn't a clear and present bug," he added. "No more last-minute cleanups."

READ MORE

> Here's our guide to the best Linux laptops right now

> Windows Subsytem for Linux is now available for everyone

> The Linux Foundation wants to tackle digital wallets next

Version 6.1 of the Linux OS should bring many welcomed benefits for Linux users, such as additional support for the popular Rust programming language. Rust is currently skyrocketing in popularity, with its usage tripling in 24 months to 2.2 million as per SlashData. (opens in new tab) 

In addition, Linux's upcoming 6.1 kernel is set to include MGLRU (Multi-gen LRU) support, as well as some new features that could make it possible to spot faulty CPUs (opens in new tab).

The last feature might be lost on conumers, but should benefit sysadmins running a fleet of Linux servers, enabling them to spot if a particular CPU/core is routinely causing problems.

Will McCurdy

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for AltFi, FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long-form feature writer.

See more Computing news