Laid-off tech workers are finding new jobs pretty quickly

By Craig Hale
published

Tech companies are still recruiting, so don't give up hope

A woman being punished or fired from work by a male colleague
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Dragana Gordic)
Audio player loading…

Amid global economic uncertainty, worrying cutbacks, and job layoffs, workers are continuing to find re-employment successfully, and quickly, new figures have claimed.

A report from ZipRecruiter found that tech workers are among the most successful at quickly finding re-employment, with 79% finding a new role within three months of termination; just a touch below the average figure for all job types of 83%. 

Tech lay-offs

While the current 10.3 million job openings are down from a previous record high, there are still more vacancies than there are unemployed adults in the United States, which presents new opportunities or challenges to workers seeking a career change.

Eager tech workers who may be put off a career change due to a lack of confidence are told otherwise: innovation, creativity, confidence, and the right skill set are among the most important qualities that an employer can be looking for.

Read more

> These are the best job sites to search for a new role

> Google is overhauling its employee performance systems

> Digital transformation could be at risk from developer burnout

Entertainment and leisure; transportation and delivery; and manufacturing were all sectors that saw laid-off workers find re-employment fairly quickly, implying that these sectors are prepared to weather the economic storm and could provide a secure position for workers who have been laid off from other roles.

Chief economist for ZipRecruiter, Julia Pollak, explains that tech workers are “...still the most sought-after workers with the most in-demand skills”, so while companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Twitter have all experienced large lay-offs in recent months, opportunities remain positively available. 

Via Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab)

Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

See more Computing news