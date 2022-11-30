IT managers think they have the right tech for hybrid working - but workers disagree

By Lewis Maddison
published

Hybrid working issues are still rife, both for end users and IT departments

Microsoft hybrid working future
(Image credit: Microsoft)
A huge proportion (78%) of IT decision makers (ITDMs) believe that their company provides sufficient equipment for hybrid working, whilst around 20% of employees appear to contradict this view by still using their own personal IT equipment for their job.

Over 3000 people were surveyed by printer and camera maker Canon, with a near-even split between ITDMs and end-users, across seven EU countries, including UK, Germany and France. 

What’s more, another 20% said that they struggle to get IT support when they need it at home, and 56% of ITDMs being asked to give this kind of remote support.

Hybrid issues 

Such issues for employees include signing digital documents and negotiating approval processes (42%), with 41% struggling to even access digital and physical documents that they need. This leaves 37% having to visit their workplace to access and print files.

The most common help desk queries that IT departments receive from employees include printing at home (56%), being unable to access files remotely (43%) and having problems sharing files with colleagues (36%).

The transition to hybrid working has proved a task for IT departments as well. 71% of ITDMs said their legacy technologies were not up to hybrid working standards. As a result, sourcing new technology has been key, but this hasn’t been easy - 76% said they have found it challenging to acquire equipment from multiple vendors.

This means that when problems arise with the technology, 71% of ITDMs need to contact all the different manufacturers to resolve them, which takes time. The vast majority, therefore (81%), believe it would be simpler to have a single vendor for all their equipment and document management needs. 

Canon believes that technologies that improve hybrid working conditions are needed more than ever. 50% of the respondents said their company is or will move towards hybrid working, with just 33% being entirely office-based. ITDMs appeared to agree on this point, with 70% expecting an increase in IT spending to meet the demands of continued hybrid working. 

Lewis Maddison
Lewis Maddison
Graduate Junior Writer

Lewis Maddison is a Graduate Junior Writer at TechRadar Pro. His coverage ranges from online security to the usage habits of technology in both personal and professional settings.


His main areas of interest lie in technology as it relates to social, political and economic issues around the world, and revels in uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.


He has a BA in Philosophy from the University of London, with a year spent studying abroad in the sunny climes of Malta.

