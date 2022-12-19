It looks like footage from the next Assassin's Creed game has leaked

Audio player loading…

The beta version of one of Ubisoft’s four new titles might have been leaked, but nothing has been confirmed yet by the publisher.

Footage of one of the games under the Assassin’s Creed Infinity umbrella seems to have leaked on Reddit (opens in new tab). Set in Imperial China, Codename Jade is an open-world mobile game, announced by Ubisoft in September 2022 alongside three other titles – Red, Mirage , and Hexe.

Following the leaked footage, links to a beta sign-up have popped up online – but these haven’t been shared through any official Ubisoft channels.

Beta me than you

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, it’s important to say the footage has not been confirmed as an Assassin’s Creed game. The Reddit user who shared the footage says it comes from Jade’s beta, but the title of the beta on Facebook is Codename Explore.

As the only mobile game confirmed by Ubisoft as part of the Infinite announcement, Jade sets the scene during the Tang dynasty era of Imperial China. From the official reveal trailer (opens in new tab) we can see period-specific architecture, with on-screen text reading “Ancient China, 215 BCE” as a bird swoops around an expansive city of walled-in pergolas and villages. The color palette is similar to that of the leaked Codename Explore footage (opens in new tab), which shows two-and-a-half minutes of gameplay and combat sequences that seem to mirror the world of Jade.

While Jade is looking good, of the Assassin’s Creed games Ubisoft revealed in September, I’m most intrigued by Hexe. From the very short reveal trailer (opens in new tab), all we can see is a peculiar talisman comprised of twigs, dangling in a dark forest. It’s giving strong Blair Witch vibes, and a touch of pagan horror would definitely make for a compelling departure from the hack n’ slash stylings of past Assassin’s Creed entries.

You can go looking for access to the Codename Explore beta, but we’d recommend holding off until Ubisoft officially shares sign-up details.