Huawei's 4.5G network will let you stream 2K video on the move

Huawei's much-vaunted 4.5G mobile technology will launch next year and the company has revealed that it will let you stream 2K video on the move.

Speaking at a briefing prior to MWC 2015, Ryan Hing, president of products and solutions at Huawei stated that 2K video will be a big part of the network, which will need to download video content at speeds of up to 45Mbps to stream 2K compared to the 8Mbps required to stream HD.

Hing added that 4.5G will "make cellular IoT possible" by using LTE-M technology that provides better coverage through low power terminals rear have a 10-year battery life.

The mobile network represents "the big, big change", he said, and will allow the Internet of Things (IoT) to experience even more growth.

Coming Soon

With Huawei planning to roll out the network in 2016, consumers will hope to see the benefit on smartphones released at next year's MWC. By then watching a 2K on the commute to work could become a reality.

The smart homes of the future are likely to be one of the main beneficiaries of Huawei's mobile network as well as smart cities that will eventually become a reality thanks to increases in network capacity.

Via Mobile World Live