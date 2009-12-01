Ebay handed another LVMH fine

A French court has handed auction giant eBay a £1.55 million fine for breaking an injunction on selling LVMH goods on the site.

You might have imagined that a £37 million fine back in May would have ended Ebay's argument with LVMH, the company who owns brands such as Christian Dior, Givenchy and Kenzo but it has proven not to be the case.

Appeal

The court's decision will be appealed by Ebay which believes the fine is unnecessarily harsh.

"The injunction is an abuse of 'selective distribution,'" Alex von Schirmeister, general manager of Ebay in France, said in a statement. "It effectively enforces restrictive distribution contracts, which is anti-competitive."

"We believe that the higher courts will overturn this ruling," he added.