Immortals of Aveum gets brand new campaign trailer full of arcane gunplay

By Cat Bussell
published

My immortals

Immortals-of-Aveum-first-person-UI-with-spellcasting
(Image credit: Ascendant Studios)

A new trailer has been unveiled for spell-slinging first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum at E3 2023

Immortals of Aveum has you step into the role of an elite magical warrior as he battles his way across supernatural landscapes. In addition to your conventional shooting, the trailer shows off traversal mechanics as well as powerful beam weapons. 

Boasting a unique aesthetic, Ascendant Studios' upcoming first-person shooter looks like all the best bits of Bioshock Infinite and cult-classic Bulletstorm with a layer of arcane glamor on top. It's a stunning trailer and a refreshing take on the genre. 

Immortals of Aveum is releasing July 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. 

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

