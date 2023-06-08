Immortals of Aveum gets brand new campaign trailer full of arcane gunplay

A new trailer has been unveiled for spell-slinging first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum at E3 2023.

Immortals of Aveum has you step into the role of an elite magical warrior as he battles his way across supernatural landscapes. In addition to your conventional shooting, the trailer shows off traversal mechanics as well as powerful beam weapons.

Boasting a unique aesthetic, Ascendant Studios' upcoming first-person shooter looks like all the best bits of Bioshock Infinite and cult-classic Bulletstorm with a layer of arcane glamor on top. It's a stunning trailer and a refreshing take on the genre.

Immortals of Aveum is releasing July 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.