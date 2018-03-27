Huawei P20 release date, price, news and features

The Huawei P20 has been announced (alongside the Huawei P20 Pro) and we now know almost everything important about the phone, all of which you’ll find below.

It’s the successor to the Huawei P10 – despite the big jump in numbering – but with its notched screen it’s also seemingly inspired by the likes of the iPhone X, so there’s quite a lot that’s different.

So, from the design and display to the camera, battery and when you might be able to buy it, here’s almost everything you need to know about the Huawei P20.

We'll update this article with the missing details as and when they're revealed, so check back here for all the latest news.

You can read our first impressions in more detail in our hands-on Huawei P20 review, or watch our hands-on video review below.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Huawei's new flagship

Huawei's new flagship When is it out? You can buy it from today, if you live in the right market

You can buy it from today, if you live in the right market What does it cost? Price is set at £599 in the UK

You can buy the Huawei P20 from today directly from the company and we've seen a variety of third-party retailers and networks in the UK start stocking the phone too.

The official price is set by Huawei at €649 and we've seen retailers in the UK stocking it at £599 (around $800, AU$1,040). The phone won't be available directly in the US, so if you live in America you won't be able to readily buy it.

There's currently no confirmation on whether the Huawei P20 will be available in Australia.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

EE in the UK is set to offer the phone with plans such as £34 a month for a two year contract with an upfront cost of £10 – that comes with unlimited minutes and 1GB of data each month. We've also seen Three, O2 and Carphone warehouse will be stocking the phone.

If you're looking for a top price in the UK, we recommend checking out our best Huawei P20 deals. We’ll update this section with even more release date and price details as soon as we get them.

Huawei P20 design and display

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Huawei P20 has a glass back and a metal frame like many recent flagships, and also follows the recent trend of having a notch at the top of the screen, allowing for smaller bezels overall (though you can essentially turn this off if you’d prefer, by adding a black on-screen bezel either side).

It comes in black, midnight blue, pink gold, twilight and champagne gold colors, with the pink gold and twilight colors sporting a ‘Gradient Finish’ which combines purple, blue and pink shades for a rainbow of colors. Not all shades will necessarily be available in all regions though - here's a full look at the Huawei P20 colors.

The P20 is 7.65mm thick. There's no 3.5mm headphone port, although unlike the Huawei P20 Pro there’s no waterproofing tech here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The LCD screen is 5.8 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2240, so it’s Full HD+. That makes it lower-resolution than the QHD-and-above flagships we're starting to see from some manufacturers, but it should still be a high enough resolution for sharp images.

The P20 has an aspect ratio of 18.7:9, meaning it’s taller and slimmer than typical 16:9 screens, although it's roughly in line with many flagships from the last year or so.

Huawei P20 OS and power

There’s an octa-core Kirin 970 chipset inside the Huawei P20, which is the same as you’ll find in the Huawei Mate 10 Pro (but an upgrade over the Huawei P10).

The chipset comes with a neural processing unit (NPU), which essentially means artificial intelligence can do some of the heavy lifting. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot, all of which amounts to high but not quite top-end specs on paper.

The Huawei P20 runs Android Oreo, overlaid with Huawei’s own EMUI 8.1 interface. If you’ve used a Huawei phone before you’ll know what to expect here, but this is one of the heavier Android overlays, so it’s quite far removed from stock Android.

Huawei P20 camera and battery

The Huawei P20 has a dual-lens camera on the back, with a 12MP f/1.8 color (RGB) sensor and a 20MP f/1.6 black and white (monochrome) sensor, which is the same sort of dual-lens setup as we've seen on previous Huawei flagships.

It’s Leica-branded. and Huawei claims the 12MP camera has 61% larger pixels than the company’s previous 12MP camera.

The phone can also shoot slow-motion video in 720p quality at up to 960 frames per second, matching the Samsung Galaxy S9, and there’s a 24MP f/2.0 camera on the front.

The Huawei P20 also boasts some AI camera abilities, as it can use AI to do things like detect the type of scene you’re shooting and adjust the settings accordingly, or to stabilize images.

There’s a 3,400mAh battery keeping the Huawei P20 running, which is an above-average size, though it remains to be seen how well it will last. The phone also sports Huawei’s Super Charge feature, allowing you to juice it up quickly.