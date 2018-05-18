HTC U12 Plus specs leaked in full along with new pictures

At this point pretty much every aspect of the HTC U12 Plus has been leaked, but now we’ve had perhaps the most comprehensive leak yet, with a full specs list emerging along with press renders.

There’s not much that’s actually new here, but both the specs list and images look official and come from Evan Blass, who’s a reputable leaker, so they’re likely accurate, especially as the HTC U12 Plus itself is due to land as soon as next week.

The images show the HTC U12 Plus in red, black and translucent shades, while highlights from the specs list include a 6-inch 1440 x 2880 Super LCD 6 screen with a pixel density of 537 pixels per inch and HDR 10 support, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot and a 3,500mAh battery.

The camera meanwhile is said to be a dual-lens one, consisting of a 12MP f/1.75 wide-angle lens with large pixels, and a 16MP f/2.6 telephoto lens. The camera apparently sports optical image stabilization, 2x optical zoom, a bokeh mode and a pro mode.

Image 1 of 2 The HTC U12 Plus in translucent, red and black shades. Credit: Evan Blass Image 2 of 2 This is the most complete specs list yet for the HTC U12 Plus. Credit: Evan Blass

Four cameras and lots of features

There’s also said to be two front-facing cameras, which is more unusual but has been rumored before. These are both apparently 8MP f/2.0 ones.

Other features of the HTC U12 Plus on this specs list include 4K video recording at up to 60fps, face unlock, BoomSound speakers, and HTC’s Edge Sense 2 (which lets you squeeze the sides of the phone to activate features).

The HTC U12 Plus apparently comes in at 156.6 x 73.9 x 8.7-9.7mm and 188g, making it marginally smaller but slightly thicker than the HTC U11 Plus. It’s also said to be IP68 certified, meaning it can be submerged up to 1.5 meters deep in water for up to 30 minutes.

There’s plenty more to dig into on the specs list, so be sure to give it a read, but it all lines up with things we’ve heard before, it just goes a bit more in depth. We’d be surprised if these weren’t the specs of the HTC U12 Plus, but we’ll know for sure when the phone is announced on May 23.

The HTC U12 will have to compete with the affordable OnePlus 6

Via PocketLint