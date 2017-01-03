HP announces the longest lasting business 2-in-1 laptop ever

The EliteBook Folio G1 was one of the thinnest laptops HP ever introduced, but it was ultimately marred by short battery life. Now the company is hoping to fix that problem with a new convertible version that claims to offer over 16 hours of battery life.

To achieve this bold claim, the HP EliteBook x360 G2 comes equipped with a 57Whr battery that will supposedly last an astounding 16 hours and 30 minutes. What’s more, this convertible is capable of recharging 50% of its spent energy cells in just 30 minutes.

Aside from startling battery life, the EliteBook x360 G2 differentiates itself from its traditional laptop brother with a larger 13.3-inch 4K screen. The hybrid is also noticeably chunkier and has a more angular design.

Although the x360 version of the EliteBook is thicker, it’s also more powerful as it supports full on Intel Core i7 processors including the 7600U chip. Memory and storage can also be maxed out to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

HP plans on releasing the EliteBook x360 G2 by the end of the month but has yet to divulge pricing as of yet.

Tuned up convertible

On top of announcing a new convertible conversion, HP is also giving its 15-inch Spectre x360 a complete parts overhaul.

The 2015 model’s Skylake processor has been traded out for Intel’s latest Kaby Lake chips and HP has also added an optional Nvidia GeForce 940MX (2GB GDDR5 VRAM) for discrete graphics. Additionally, the 15-inch hybrid now comes with a larger 79.2Whr battery that HP claims will last for 12 hours and 45 minutes.

Also arriving to store shelves later this January, the new HP Spectre x360 15 will come starting at $1,279 (about £1,040, AU$1,780).