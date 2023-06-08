Helskate is the spiritual successor to the Tony Hawk games I never knew I needed

Helskate has been revealed at Day of the Devs as part of the Summer Games Fest and made by developers who worked on the iconic early Tony Hawk games, but there's a twist.

Carrying a similar vibe to the likes of Jet Set Radio and Infamous: Second Son, Helskate appears to be an edgy and angsty take on the extreme sport of rural skateboarding bolstered by tinges of the afterlife. Rocking a distinct comic book aesthetic and a truly awesome soundtrack, it's all about attitude with this title, surely one of the more thrilling upcoming games to keep an eye on.

Clear modern influences have been taken from the Skate series as you'll be able to take on half pipes and grind rails with a good amount of weight behind them. It's part of a multimedia project which ties into a sick looking comic so if you like your entertainment on the fringe then this is going to be one for you.

E3 2023 may have bit the dust but there are plenty of events happening in the summer games period worth your attention. Helskate is sure to strike the right chords with arcade skating fans.