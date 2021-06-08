Harry and Meghan's newborn baby girl name might spawn wave of scammy websites

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the arrival of their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, the domain name Lilibetdiana.com was bought, leaving room for possible URL hijackers to capitalize off this.

Upon research, TechRadar Pro found that Lillibetdiana.com, spelt with two L’s instead of one, had already been purchased through internet domain registrar and web hosting firm GoDaddy.

This could lead to a spike in the number of intentionally misspelled versions of the domain name Lilibetdiana.com, as cyber criminals have been known to use typosquatting to leech off popular sites based on something as simple as an additional letter added to the URL.

Lilibet Diana spelt with two L's was purchased on GoDaddy too (Image credit: GoDaddy)

Here’s our list of the best free web hosting services right now

We’ve built a list of the best managed web hosting on the market

Check out our list of the best website builders available

Lilbertdiana.com on GoDaddy

It is not clear who purchased the domain name, but because the URL was created on Friday, two days before Harry and Meghan announced the arrival of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, there is strong suspicion that it was the couple themselves through GoDaddy.

IBT reported that Royal expert Angela Levin told Good Morning Britain that Harry and Meghan have made a domain, Lilibet Diana and added that it will be a domain that nobody can use the email and they can use that for any commercial work they plan.

TechRadar Pro reached out to GoDaddy for a comment, to which the company is yet to respond.

When typing in the domain name into Google, the GoDaddy page comes up with a message that reads that the site is ‘parked free, courtesy of GoDaddy.com”, with a button below it suggesting the domain is available for purchase.

However, once you click with the intent of purchasing the domain name, it leads to another page that states Lilibetdiana.com can be purchased through a broker.

Also check out our roundup of the best ransomware protection

Via Mirror