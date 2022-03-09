Halo Infinite Tactical Ops Challenges suck, but the free rewards are worth it

Audio player loading…

The Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event is now live, which means you’ve got the next couple of weeks to unlock some swanky new cosmetics for your Spartan. There are 10 items waiting to be added to your wardrobe, including the Mark V ZETA helmet that had everyone hot and bothered when it was first revealed.

The free Tactical Slayer multiplayer event wraps up on Tuesday, March 22 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm GMT. There’s a good mix of classic Tactical Slayer gameplay thrown in, with the full list of variants below:

Tactical Slayer

Tactical Slayer Commandos

Tactical Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical Slayer Stalker Rifles

Tactical Slayer Manglers

It’s worth noting that the first week will feature the Battle Rifle, Mangler, and Sidekick variants, while the second and final week adds the Commando and Stalker Rifle to the playlist. You can work your way through each challenge as they become active, and tick off all 10 to unlock a trove of free cosmetics.

(Image credit: Bungie)

While the rewards themselves are going down well, the challenges are ruffling a few feathers on Reddit. Complaints are mostly centered around the random nature of some of the tasks, meaning that whether or not you can complete them is down to sheer luck. Back smacks are also drawing ire, with players calling them a "joke", and demanding they be scrapped altogether.

But they’re a necessary evil if you want to spruce up your Spartan. You can peruse the list of cosmetics below and decide if it’s worth the trouble.

Claw Patrol - Epic Stance

Phalanx - Rare Visor - Mark VII

Emile - Epic Charm

Lone Wolf - Legendary Backdrop

Mark V Zeta - Legendary Helmet

TAC/AHD Type 3ZY - Epic Chest - Mark VII

MAT-2550 Grenade Pack - Epic Utility - Mark VII

TIGRIS - Legendary Gloves- Mark VII

Scorpion Punch - Epic Armor Coating - Mark VII

UA/MAUROS - Legendary Helmet Attachment

Remember: you’ve got two weeks to get stuck in, so even the more frustrating challenges should be doable – if you have the patience for them.

While no one's raging out completely over the challenges, these kind of missteps are arguably contributing to the lacklustre state of Halo Infinite's multiplayer. The game has been haemorrhaging players since it launched at the end of last year. It hasn't helped that the co-op campaign, which was absent on release, has been pushed back yet again.

Players may start trickling back in the run up to the co-op launch, but 343 needs to spice things up in the interim, or risk seeing the Xbox Series X's flagship title fall by the wayside.

Halo Infinite best controller settings | Halo Infinite Season 1 | Halo Infinite best weapons | Halo Infinite ranks