Grab three PS5 games for the price of two in this early Black Friday gaming deal

Looking for a brilliant gaming deal ahead of Black Friday? Then you're in luck, as Amazon is offering three games for the price of two right now.

The selection of games on offer spans PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with new releases such as Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5 and Call of Duty Vanguard among them. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region)

Some of these games are discounted individually too, though not by much (only about $10). If you are on the lookout for one particular game to be discounted then we suggest waiting for Black Friday deals, as we're expecting big discounts on a range of titles - old and new.

However, if you're wanting to jump into a plethora of new releases right now, or are picking up more than one title, then this deal is definitely worth considering.

Our personal recommendations in this selection are Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Today's best game deal

Amazon is offering three games for the price of two right now, across a selection of PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Nintendo Switch titles. This is a great offer for those who want to pick up a few new releases at once, though we suggest waiting till Black Friday if you're holding out for individual title discounts.

Amazon's deal discounts the cost of the lowest-priced game in your basket. So, for example, if you added to your Amazon cart PS5 games Marvel's Guardian's of the Galaxy ($59.99), Madden NFL 22 ($44.99) and Call of Duty: Vanguard ($69.99), your total would be $119.74 (before delivery) rather than $174.97, saving you $44.99 (the price of Madden).

It's worth noting that while Amazon's discount means you can mix-and-match games across platforms, this offer does have some restrictions. The deal only applies to products sold by Amazon itself, not third-party retailers - that includes third-party products which are "fulfilled by Amazon".

You also can't redeem an Amazon Gift Card code on this offer. We advise checking the terms and conditions if you have any concerns.

