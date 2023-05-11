Google wants you to help it spot dark web scams using Gmail

By Craig Hale
published

Google is going big on cybersecurity, with Gmail taking the lead

Google security measures following I/O 2023 keynote
Alongside a series of new hardware and software announcements at Google I/O 2023, the company has released more details (opens in new tab) on several security features set to arrive in the near future, including the expansion of its Gmail dark web monitoring service.

Having initially launched to Google One subscribers in the US just a few weeks ago, access to the email service provider’s dark web report is set to expand to all US customers with a Gmail inbox “in the next few weeks.”

With the tool, Google can scan the dark web for things like your name, address, email address, phone number, and Social Security number.

Dark web monitoring on Gmail

In March 2023, the company began rolling out dark web monitoring to Google One customers, starting with the $1.99-per-month 100GB plan. While the VPN remains the preserve of paid plans, dark web monitoring is set for a US-wide rollout to all customers. 

While the company hasn’t shared any specific details, a broader international rollout is also expected to follow.

Having carried out a check, customers whose information has been found on the dark web can follow a series of Google’s steps to secure their accounts, such as applying two-factor authentication and using strong passwords or opting instead of passkeys.

With a clear focus on cybersecurity, the company also announced a new spam view in Google Drive to help users distinguish legitimate and dodgy content. And, of course, it wouldn’t be I/O 2023 without plenty of AI, some of which has gone into identifying dangerous sites and files when browsing.

With deadlines unclear, it’s possible that these security-focused updates, and more, will arrive in time for Android 14 in the coming months.

