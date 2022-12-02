Get over 80 games and help charity with the Yogcast's Jingle Jam Christmas bundle

Audio player loading…

As nights get darker and your heating bills soar, you might be thinking about those less fortunate than you this holiday season. If you want to give back to a particularly worthy cause, Yogscast’s Jingle Jam 2022 has everything a generous gamer needs to do some good this winter whilst also reaping the benefits of some cool new games.

If you’ve worked through the best PC games and need a bundle to play through over Christmas then you should tune into the Jungle Jam streams. From December 1 - 14, streamers will unite to raise awareness for this year’s edition of Jingle Jam (opens in new tab).

The annual charity event is one of the biggest in the gaming world and seeks to raise money for HDYES (opens in new tab) - Huntington’s Disease Youth Engagement Services.

For as little as $42 / £35 / AU$63, you’ll receive a Steam key to download, play, and keep over 85 games. That’s a lot of festive bang for your buck.

We cannot believe this. In the first seven hours of #JingleJam2022, we've raised £1,000,000 for our twelve charities.Thank you. You are all amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GopUPTtdSdDecember 1, 2022 See more

Santa’s little helpers

Jingle Jam kicked off over a decade ago in 2011, when two members of popular YouTube gaming channel The Yogscast asked their subscribers to donate to charity rather than gifting them presents that Christmas.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, earning their chosen charity over $100,000 / £81,516 / AU$146,666 – and ever since then, it’s become one of the most heartwarming Christmas traditions.

Your money could also go to one of the following equally important charities:

British Red Cross

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

Dogs for Autism

Huntingdon’s Disease Association

Kidscape

Mermaids

Movember

Reset Mental Health

SpecialEffect

Special Olympics Great Britain

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal

Whale and Dolphin Conservation

If that doesn’t thaw your heart, Mr Scrooge, perhaps this wealth of games might do the trick:

A Total War Saga: TROY (2021)

Chatventures (2020)

Absolute Drift (2015)

Chroma Squad (2015)

Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command (2020)

Chronicon (2020)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (2019)

CHUCHEL (2018)

Ancient Enemy (2020)

City Climber (2017)

Aporia: Beyond The Valley (2017)

Concrete Jungle (2015)

Ato (2020)

ConnecTank (2021)

Big Crown Showdown (2018)

Crazy Machines 3 (2016)

Bonfire Peaks (2021)

CryoFall (2021)

Chaos Reborn (2015)

Danger Scavengers (2021)

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro (2020)

JARS (2021)

Demolish & Build 2018 (2018)

Kaiju Wars (2022)

Deponia (2014)

KILLRUN (2022)

DESOLATE (2019)

King Pins (2020)

Discolored (2019)

Kitaria Fables (2021)

Driftland: The Magic Revival (2019)

Little Inferno (2012)

Dude, Stop (2018)

Lost Nova (2022)

Epic Battle Fantasy 5 (2018)

Lucifer Within Us (2020)

Eternal Hope (2020)

Mad Experiments: Escape Room (2020)

Factory Town (2021)

Maiden and Spell (2020)

Final Vendetta (2022)

Mech Mechanic Sim (2021)

First Class Trouble (2021)

Men of War: Assault Squad 2 (2014)

Fit For a King (2019)

Moon Hunters (2016)

Flipper Volcano (2020)

Orbi Universo (2020)

Fury Unleashed (2020)

Pyramida (2020)

Geneshift EA (2017)

Seals of the Bygone EA (2020)

Hellblusser (2021)

Sok-worlds (2020)

Here Comes Niko! (2021)

Space Crew (2020)

House (2020)

Sunlight (2021)

Idle Champions - Polymorphed Shandie Skin & Feat Pack (2022)

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff EA (2020)

Idle Champions - Prismeer Sentry Skin & Feat Pack (2022)

Tanuki Sunset (2020)

Imagine Earth (2021)

Tenderfoot Tactics (2020)

Paperball (2020)

The Dungeon Beneath (2020)

Paradise Lost (2021)

The Galactic Junkers (2022)

Pendragon (2020)

The Hex (2018)

Plague Inc: Evolved (2016)

The Turing Test (2016)

PlateUp! (2022)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (2021)

Pocket Watch (2020)

Uligo: A Slime's Hike (2022)

Popo's Tower (2020)

Vibrant Venture (2020)

Primal Light (2020)

Viscera Cleanup Detail (2015)

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War (2018)

WARSAW (2019)

Wunderling DX (2020)

You Suck At Parking (2022)

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (2022)

ΔV (DELTA): Rings of Saturn (2019)

(Image credit: Plague Inc: Evolution)

Feel Good (Inc)

Among the choice offerings is particularly topical Plague Inc: Evolved. A PC version of the popular mobile game that turned out to be eerily prophetic, you’ll be engineering a deadly disease with the goal of either wiping out humanity entirely, turning them into zombies or vampires, or enslaving them to worship a strange neurological parasitic worm.

Hope you’ve been paying attention to public health news because you really have no excuse not to be a pathogenic genius at this point.

If you’re after something a bit lighter and sillier, or if you’re just a massive Stray fan, Ato might appeal to you. In this cute yet deadly platformer gem, you play as a blade-wielding kitty that is well-versed in the samurai arts. Pixellated graphics and sidescrolling galore, it’s equal measures quirky and exciting. If only our ginger tabby cat’d had some swords at his disposal.

Whatever your tastes, there may well be something for you in the mega sackful of Jingle Jam games.