Get a Nintendo Switch and two games for $299 in this Cyber Monday deal

The Cyber Monday deals will hopefully bring us some better Nintendo Switch deals after a fairly dry weekend following Black Friday. Well, this is a good start. Best Buy is offering a Nintendo Switch for the basic MSRP of $299.99 but with two extra games thrown in for free. That's a worthwhile bundle, in-line with the US bundle prices we've seen over the last few days (Not in the US? Scroll down for Switch prices where you are).

Those two games are the critically-acclaimed Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, a fun strategy game featuring characters from both series, and spaceship shooter Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Note that Best Buy doesn't make it super obvious these games are bundled in for free, but if you scroll down on the product page, you'll see it. Alternatively, add the item to your basket, click on your basket and you'll see the games included.

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $299.99 at Best Buy

Get the improved battery model of the Switch with two decent games for under $300. The inclusion of the games is subtle. Add them to your cart, check your basket and you'll see the games included. View Deal

For context, Best Buy was offering the same Switch unit with one game - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - for the same price, and that deal is now out of stock. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best games on the system, but combined these two games are a pretty great start to your software library.

