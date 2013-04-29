Watch out for Watch Dogs coming to the new Xbox

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, much the same way Microsoft's Xbox 720 is one of the more excitement-inducing consoles of 2013.

Should the two meet? The answer is undoubtedly yes, and the game maker may have just given us confirmation that Dogs will indeed find a home on the forthcoming console.

The Chicago-set saga is due out Nov. 19, and while it's pegged for specific systems like the PS4 and Xbox 360, Ubisoft revealed in a new trailer that it is "also coming on next-gen consoles."

No mention of the new Xbox explicitly, but we expect a Dogs demo to make its way to Microsoft's May 21 event or E3. Can't really think of any unannounced next-gen consoles worthy of the title....

