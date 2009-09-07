Video war games aid 'working memory'

Video war games could provide children with a huge advantage in life by training them to absorb information and work out the correct time to use it.

A stuffy by psychologist Dr Tracy Alloway suggests that video war games -which we're assuming embraces first/third person shooters and real time strategy games – help kids to quickly analyse situations and respond.

However, text messaging, tweeting and YouTube watching were apparently likely to degrade the same function.

Active/passive

Of course this seems to boil down to active versus semi-passive activity – but Stirling University's Dr Alloway has apparently extensively studied working memory and tried out her theory on slow-learning children between the ages of 11 to 14.

After two months of 'Jungle Memory' training the kids picked up a not-inconsiderable 10 point IQ raise.

"It was a massive effect," said Dr Alloway in a speech at the British Science Festival at the University of Surrey in Guildford.

The TechRadar staff are both inveterate gamers and heavy Tweeters - so our net gain is probably zero.

Via PA